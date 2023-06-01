James A. Huber, 86, of Washington, IL, a kind, generous, and wise man, passed away peacefully at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL, on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born in York, PA. James was the loving son of the late Frederick and Margaret (King) Huber. He married Kristina Ostrom on November 14, 1959, in Abbottstown, PA.
James is survived by his devoted wife, Kristina of Washington; two sons, Brian (Melinda) Huber of Germantown Hills, IL, and Peter (Kristine) Huber of Freeport, IL; five grandsons, Collin, Jared, Matthew, Timothy, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Mellody; five brothers, Fred, Carl, Thomas, Robert, and John; and four sisters, Helen, Dorothy, Evelyn and Mildred.
James worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 34 years, retiring as the manager of the Caterpillar Training Institute. He was a respected leader in his field and was known for his dedication, hard work, and ability to inspire others. Throughout his career, James made significant contributions to the company and the industry.
He was an active member of his community, serving as a scout master, a former member of the Dover, PA zoning board, and a past board member of P.A.R.C. James was passionate about helping others and giving back to those in need. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where he was a dedicated and active parishioner.
James was also an enthusiastic member of the Family Motor Coach Association, where he enjoyed spending time with fellow motorhome enthusiasts and sharing his love for the open road. He cherished the friendships formed through this organization and the memories made on countless adventures.
In his free time, James enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, sharing his wisdom, and creating lasting memories. He had a unique ability to bring people together, and his generosity and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
James A. Huber will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues for his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made on those around him.
A funeral service was held Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington assisted the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.