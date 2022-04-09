Bo O. Mattson, 85, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on May 21, 1936, in Kiruna, Sweden, to Oskar and Emma (Kuoppa) Kauppi. He married Joyce Kunsch in Glidden, Wisc., on October 1, 1960.
Bo is survived by his wife, Joyce Mattson of Morton; four children, Lori (Jim) Kukla of Seabrook, TX, David Mattson of Springfield, IL, Julie (Bill) Heitz of Walford, IA, and Jim (Angie) Mattson of Morton; grandchildren, Casey, Tymon, Connor Bo and Derek Kukla, Justin (Abby), Jared (Abbey), Logan and Blake Heitz, and Kiruna, Aubrey and Tyla Mattson; two great-grandchildren, Grey and Bear Heitz; one brother, Bengt (Marge) Mattson of Fishers, IN; and extended family and friends.
Bo immigrated to the United States from Sweden when he was 11 years old. He grew up in Ashland, WI. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1960 and married the love of his life, Joyce, that same year. He later received his master’s degree from Bradley University.
Bo worked for the state of Wisconsin, the Federal Government and then later went on to work for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, working in Aurora, IL, Brazil, Decatur, IL and Peoria, IL.
Bo was an avid golfer and was passionate about his alma mater, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers. He was proud of his four children for attending and graduating from Big Ten schools. He was also proud of all his grandchildren for their academic and athletic achievements. He loved his family and especially cherished the time he spent with all his grandchildren.
In their 62 years of marriage, Bo and Joyce enjoyed traveling together, visiting over 70 countries. In all his travels, Bo enjoyed traveling back home to Sweden the most, especially to visit his relatives.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to Mass, at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.