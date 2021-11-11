Loretta R Hess

Loretta R. "Toots" Hess, 91, of Deer Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was born on July 22, 1930, in Goodfield, to John and Elizabeth (Bucher) Hartman, the sixth of seven children. She married her teenage sweetheart, Robert W. "Bob" Hess, on November 12, 1949. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2002.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Rick and Scott; three brothers, Howard "Hop", Harold "Bud" and Roland "Sam"; and sister, Shirley.
Surviving are one son, Randy (Kris) Hess of High Ridge, MO.; two daughters, Cindy (Mike Lowery) Hess of Deer Creek and Cheri Hess Escobedo of Washington; three grandchildren, Kati Hess, Rick Hess and Alyssa Escobedo; one great-granddaughter, Cali Campbell; one sister, Viola Wagner of Eureka; one brother, Richard "Dick" Hartman of DeKalb; many nieces and nephews who considered her a second mom; and great-nieces and nephews.
In her early years, Loretta worked in the Deer Creek Grocery store for Dave Steffen, and also for many years in the 50's and 60's for Jim Maloof Cleaners, picking up and delivering dry cleaned clothes and taking in ironing. She was also a full-time wife, mother and grandma, keeping a garden and canning fruits and vegetables for many years.
She was a great cook and baker, like her own mother, and has passed along many great recipes for her family to enjoy. Everyone always looked forward to the annual family reunions when she brought her famous goulash.
Loretta was a member of Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church for over 50 years, where a funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday, both at the church. Burial will be at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka and UnityPoint Health Hospice for their compassionate care over the past two years.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.