Ralph Gunderson

MORTON - Ralph L. Gunderson, 64, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on May 10, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Ralph and Barbara (Bartel) Gunderson. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by Elaine Pemberton; and brother-in-law, Terry Adkins.
Surviving are his four children and six grandchildren, Jayme (Erin) Gunderson of Metamora, and their children, Henry, Charlie, Vivienne; Jason Gunderson of Germantown Hills; Melanie (Nate) Burton of Washington, IL, and their children, Chloe and Brody; Jennifer Gunderson of Washington, IL, and her son, Jack; sister, Debra Adkins of Camp Grove, IL; Tammy Gunderson of Morton; and significant other, Sue Spears of Peoria Heights.
Ralph was a home medical equipment specialist at OSF. He was also a musician, having played in the band US Steal in his 20's, and more recently in The West MacQueen Street Band.
Ralph enjoyed boating, motorcycles and was a supporting member of the NRA.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
