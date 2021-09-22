R. Larry Roberts, 83, of Washington, passed away at 4:09 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
On June 27, 1938, he was born in Grayville, son of Donald V. and Emily E. Stokes Roberts. He married Ann Berry on December 27, 1959, in Morganfield, KY.
Surviving are his wife; son, Bret Davis-Roberts (husband of Lisa) of Ft. Thomas, KY; daughter, Becky Hinrichs (wife of Brian) of Watseka; grandchildren, Cole Davis-Roberts and Audrey Davis-Roberts. Also, surviving are sisters Donna Bell of Cobden and Judy Cowling of Grayville.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed telling jokes and serving others. He volunteered with Boy Scouts, AMBUCs, and Crossroads United Methodist Church where he was a member. He also served as Second Lieutenant in the Illinois National Guard. He loved flying model airplanes growing up and with the local RC clubs.
He worked in the furniture industry as a store manager and won many sales awards which often resulted fun trips to the Caribbean. He attended Murray State and the University of Illinois where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour before his service. A private inurnment will take place at the Columbarium at Crossroads United Methodist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or to Crossroads United Methodist Church. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.