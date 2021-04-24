PEORIA - Roy L. Welch, 81, of Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home.
He was born on December 12, 1939, in Mansfield, OH, to Edward and Nellie (Workman) Welch. He married Miriam Kuster in Newark, OH, on December 26, 1964.
Surviving is his wife, Miriam Welch of Peoria; son, Dick Welch of Marietta, GA; two daughters, Anne Neville of Yorkville, IL, and Julie Welch of New Lenox, IL; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Sabrina, Taylor and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Sipe and James "Jim" Welch.
Roy was a systems architect for Caterpillar, Inc. for 28 ½ years, until retiring in 1999. He then volunteered at Midwest Food Bank for several years.
Roy was an avid woodworker and loved gardening.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to Morton Midwest Food Bank.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
