Debby Walz, 73, of Morton, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born July 1, 1950, in Peoria, to Fred and Twyla (Paluska) Sollberger. Debby married John Walz in January of 1989. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Fred Sollberger.
Surviving are her children, Landon (Tasha) Guth of Morton and Alesha (Chad) Lau of Morton; grandchildren, Lia Guth, Marina and Kallie Lau; siblings, Bob (Lisa) Sollberger of Peoria, Patty Everhart of Morton, Jane (Dan) Stimpert of Goodfield; and sister-in-law, Elaine Sollberger of Morton.
Debby was an office manager for Dr. Michael Longevine in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 2016.
Debby said every day was Mother's Day for her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
