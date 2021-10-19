Carl J. Uhlman, 90, of Tremont, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. He was born on September 22, 1931 to Carl and Emma (Fritz) Uhlman. He married Ruth Rediger in Morton on January 22, 1956.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Uhlman of Tremont; five children, David (Joan) Uhlman of Tremont, Robert (Teresa Uhlman of Tremont, Emmie (Bruce) Petersen of Springfield, Paul (Donna) Uhlman of Morton and Nancy (Kip) Crandall of Oregon; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Wilma (Charles) Hess, William (Eleanor) Uhlman and Alice (Jack) Moser.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Deppert; and brother-in-law, Carl Deppert.
Carl was a US Army Veteran, having served from December of 1953 to November 1955, and was stationed in France. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau. He also served on the Tazewell County FSA Board and the Tazewell Service Co. Board.
Carl was also a member of Community United Church of Christ in Morton where he had served as council president.
He enjoyed meeting with his Tremont Coffee Club.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Community United Church of Christ in Morton, with Rev. Jane Courtright officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and also from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, both at the church.
Memorials may be made to Tremont High School FFA. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
