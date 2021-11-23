Thomas J Quinn

Thomas Joseph Quinn, 80, of Morton, passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Tabor Hills in Naperville. He was born on August 12, 1941, in Normal to Claude and Mary (Fruin) Quinn, and grew up on the family farm in Gridley.
He married Sandra Ricci in LaSalle on July 6, 1963.
He is survived by Sandra, his wife of 58 years; son, Patrick (Aimee) of Foothill Ranch, CA and their daughter, Taylor (Ethan) Steele; son, Timothy (Jennifer) of West Bountiful, UT and their children, Matthew (Baylee), Ashley and Sophia St. John; daughter, Heather (Kristopher) Queen of Naperville and their daughters, Kayley and Sydney; and sisters, Kathy (Fred) Van Hecke of Grafton, WI and Lois Quinn of Shorewood, WI.
Tom graduated from St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL in 1959, before enlisting with the Illinois National Guard. He attended Marquette University until he was called to active duty with the Wisconsin National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. After active duty, he participated in an apprenticeship program with General Electric to become a tool and diemaker. He worked as a toolmaker for various companies before starting TQ Tool Design, which later became Design Systems.
Tom lent his time to local organizations, including the Morton Rotary Club, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Tazwood Center for Wellness, and We Care, Inc. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
His hobbies included being an instrument rated single engine pilot, enjoying late model stock car racing, and cheering for his favorite sports teams, including the Peoria Rivermen.
There will be no service. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to We Care, Inc., PO Box 16, Morton, IL 61550. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.