Tan Huu Nguyen, 63, of Morton, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Hue, Vietnam to Vang and Thi Nguyen. Tan married Lac Nguyen on April 7, 1980, in Hue, Vietnam.
Tan is survived by his wife, Lac Nguyen of Morton; five children, Tuan Nguyen (Huong Nguyen), Linh Nguyen (Van Dang), Trang Nguyen (Hien Ta), Luc Nguyen (Phuong Le) and Thao Nguyen.
Tan Huu Nguyen was kind, friendly, positive, strong and funny. He lived a simple life. He was a man of few words, but rich in love. He was an amazing husband, father and role model. He was highly caring of others and always willing to lend a helping hand.
His hobby included collecting antiques. He was a very talented and passionate musician. He loved playing the saxophone, guitar and keyboard and could even perform as a one-man band. He loved to share his God-given musical talents to serve his church and the Catholic community. He loved to collect pictures of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception. Whenever he visited his homeland of Vietnam, he would always pray at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang (Vietnamese: Đức Mẹ La Vang).
His proudest achievements are his children who will continue his musical legacy to praise God.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will also be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Burial will take place at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
