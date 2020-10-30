Lydia Hauter, 101, of Morton, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on September 30, 1919, in Edelstein to George and Magdalena (Kieser) Baer. She married Ralph L. Hauter in Edelstein on March 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Joe Hauter; one infant daughter, Susan Mae Hauter; seven brothers and six sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana Halfer of Elmwood Park; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hauter; four grandchildren, Chris (Deanna) Halfer, Joe Hauter, Josh (Bobbie) Hauter and Ashley (Will) Wiker; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Kaiser; and many nieces and nephews.
Lydia was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton Apostolic Christian Church.