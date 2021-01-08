John G. Barry, 73, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria. He was born on April 14, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Virginia (Beahr) Barry. He married Cathy Haynes in Cuyahoga Fall, Ohio on August 5, 1967.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Barry of Morton; son, Michael Barry of Blue Grass, Iowa; daughter, Jennifer Edgington of Waterloo, Iowa; and five grandchildren.
John was a proud US Navy Veteran. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc.
John absolutely loved seeing his grandchildren and enjoyed telling jokes. He was an Ohio State football fan and had traveled around the world, making friends in every country he visited.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elevate Church, 1060 E. Jackson St., Morton, IL 61550 and please specify "Beyond Campaign" in the memo. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.