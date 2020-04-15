Daniel H. “Jr.” Krumholz, 86, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1933, in Eureka, IL, to Daniel and Marie Michael Krumholz. He married Jo Ann Nauman on June 10, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brimfield, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Jo Ann of Metamora; children, Teresa (Hank) Muntz of East Peoria, Larry (Susan) Krumholz of Eureka, Julie (David) West of Washington, and Deanna (Kevin) Kalmer of Eureka; grandchildren, Dylan Hurst (fiancée Whitney Green), Brad Krumholz, Zach Krumholz, Katie Krumholz, Emily Krumholz, Megan West, Nate West, Caden Kalmer and Landon Kalmer; siblings, Rosemary Knoblauch, Mary (Carl) Adams, Tony Krumholz, and Bill (Joan) Krumholz. He was preceded in death by his parents, son John Krumholz, and siblings Bernard Krumholz, Dolores Knoblauch and Rita Weber.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1953 – 1955. He graduated from EHS in 1951 and was awarded the FFA State Farmer degree that same year. He worked at Hiram Walker, retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Metamora, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Our Lady of Sorrows Council 3060 and 4th Degree Spalding Assembly 206, and was awarded the 3rd Degree Knight of the Year in 1984. Jr. was a 65-year member of the American Legion Post 89.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Burial of Ashes will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.