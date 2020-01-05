Judith K. Seibert

Judith Kay Seibert, 71, of Washington, IL, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora, IL.
Judy was born on July 13, 1948, to Stanley and Edith (Donaldson) Schwarm, in St. Elmo, IL. She married David Seibert on August 17, 1969, at St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia, IL. He survives. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past August.
She is also survived by three daughters, Julie Seibert of Ballwin, MO, Linda (Varun) Vig of New York City, NY, and Kristi Seibert of Chicago, IL; two grandsons, Nik Vig and Miles Vig of New York City, NY; one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Ann Schwarm of Farina, IL; one brother-in-law, James Seibert of Jerseyville, IL; and three nieces and nephews. Her parents and one sister, Patsy Schwarm, preceded her in death.
Judy graduated from Brownstown Community High School, Brownstown, IL, and went on to receive her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Illinois University in Elementary Education. After graduating, she taught elementary education in Unit Seven School District in Tolono, IL, and John L. Hensey Elementary School District 50 in Washington, IL. After raising her family, she was special education aide and learning center director at Washington Middle School District 52 for 12 years.
Judy was very active in her church, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington, IL, where she was involved in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Christmas programs. In addition, she was involved in the church council, Bible studies, ladies and couples’ group.
Another group of importance to Judy was the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, where she was a member of their organizational committee for many years. Judy battled brain cancer for the past 18 years. During the past two years, she had been fighting a second battle with leukemia.
She enjoyed raising her family, seeing her grandchildren, traveling to visit her daughters while in school abroad and spending time in Florida during the winter. Some of her most cherished memories were visiting many sites throughout the United States with her family during the summer and winter breaks.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastors John N. Bates and Dick Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Mason White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at the Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, www.stmarkswashington.org, or the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, P.O. Box 5522, Peoria, IL 61601. Mason-White Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Judy’s memorial website is available at www.masonfuneralhomes.com where condolences and tributes may be sent to the family.