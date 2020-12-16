Danny K. Hawkins, 66, of Tremont, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 5, 1954, in Gainesboro, TN to Cavit and Lola (Jones) Hawkins.
Surviving are his sister, Maxine Bolin of Mackinaw; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Cheryl Van Oppen of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Hawkins and Jerry Hawkins; and two sisters, Nancy Wage and Brenda Wall.
Danny's family would like to thank OSF Hospice team for the compassionate care they provided during his time of need.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.