Cindy A. Majors, 63, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.
She was born November 9, 1958, in Peoria, to Howard and Coleen (Hede) Majors.
Surviving are her mother, Coleen Majors of Morton; one sister, Sandi Meurer of Tecumseh, MO; one niece, Holly Meurer of Florida; one nephew, Karl Meurer of Tecumseh, MO; and one aunt, Pat (Vern) Holeman of Chillicothe.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Howard Majors.
Cindy was an X-Ray Technician and worked in hospitals all over the country. Locally, she worked at both UnityPoint Health Methodist and later at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), at 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled the arrangements.
