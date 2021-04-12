Evelyn Hopkinson, 83, formerly of Peoria, was welcomed into her heavenly home, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe where she had been a resident for the past eight years. She was born on December 25, 1937, in Peoria, the daughter of Harry and Elizabeth Taylor Hopkinson.
Surviving are four nieces, Sandy (Gerry) Hattan of Washington; Judy (Mike) Montgomery of Washington; Karen Smith of Boulder City, NV; Darlene Hopkinson of Valencia, CA; and one nephew Robbie (Linda) Hopkinson of Acton, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant sister; her twin sister; one brother; one beloved sister-in-law; and one nephew.
At the request of Evelyn, there will be no visitation. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Southside Mission, Grace Presbyterian Church or Senior World. To share notes of condolences with the family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.