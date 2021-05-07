Lynn Erwin

MORTON - Lynn M. Erwin, 61, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on February 11, 1960, in Ft. Dodge, IA, to Bill and Kay (Ford) Filloon. She married her high school sweetheart, Todd Erwin, on March 10, 1979, in Spencer, IA.
Surviving are her husband and faithful caregiver until the end, Todd of Morton; three daughters, Kristie (Jason) Boeker and Katie (Matt) Roley, both of Morton and Molly (Adam) Ralph of Newburgh, IN; nine grandchildren, Sylvie, Cal and Scarlett Boeker, Lexie, Ellie and Tate Roley, Gwen, Leo and Sybil Ralph; five sisters, Anne (Jan) Johnson of Walford, IA, Jane Stanton of St. Charles, IL, Carol (Roger) Wilkens of Fulton, IL, Lori (Mike) Streb of Iowa City, IA, and Amy (Brad) Smith of Spencer, IA; and her mother and father-in-law, Jim and Mareen Erwin of Spencer, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joe Filloon.
Anyone fortunate enough to have known Lynn knows her family was everything. As a wife, mom, grandma and sister, she spent her entire life devoted to making everyone around her feel welcomed and loved. Some of her greatest joys were hosting Sunday dinners, time in the sun, and celebrating her family's accomplishments. She will be missed for her tight hugs, her home cooked meals, her unconditional love and her compliments.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, and also from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and service and masks are required. Burial of cremated remains will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
