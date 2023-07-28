Robert G. Lawless

Robert G. “Bob” Lawless, 87, of Snyder Village in Metamora, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 3:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
He was born on September 3, 1935, in Russell Springs, KY, the son of Forrest and Ruby Turner Lawless. He met the love of his life and best friend, Marlene Mitchell, in Metamora and they quickly married and settled in Washington.
Surviving is his wife of Metamora; one son, Richard (Jayne) Lawless of Lafayette, IN; two grandsons, Neil (Dawn) Lawless of Delphi, IN, and Doug (Amanda) Lawless of Valparaiso, IN; one granddaughter, Valerie (Dustin) Johnson of West Lafayette, IN; and six great-grandchildren. One brother, Roger Lawless, preceded him in death.
His career spanned many years at Caterpillar Inc., where he worked diligently and contributed significantly to the company's success. His dedication and commitment were highly regarded, which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.
Upon retirement, Bob's love for hard work did not cease. He took to farming with the same passion and dedication he had shown throughout his career. He loved the earth under his fingers, the smell of the soil, and the satisfaction that came from seeing a seed grow into a plant.
In addition, Bob also spent time driving a cement truck part-time. He enjoyed the manual labor and the camaraderie of his fellow drivers. Despite the physical demands of the job, Bob always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He also drove for Uftring Dealership in Washington. Bob's love for work was second only to his love for people. He was a true friend, a trusted confidante, and a beacon of support for many. His infectious laughter, his sage advice, and his unwavering positivity will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Bob was a hearty spirit, punctuating his love for life with journeys far and wide. Accompanied by his beloved wife Marlene, their shared explorations included extensive travels across Canada, Alaska, California, and numerous other states. Each new adventure filled their hearts with joy and left them with memories they carried forever.
Bob's love for the thrill of velocity extended beyond travel. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and stock car races, finding delight in the fast-paced, heart-pounding exhilaration of the track. Hardly a weekend passed without him attending NASCAR races or local tractor pulls, demonstrating his enthusiasm for all things motoring.
His appreciation for rhythm and harmony manifested in a deep affection for music, specifically bluegrass and country. There wasn't a festival he wouldn't attend, and his openness to such genres spoke volumes about his zest for life.
Bob was a man of many interests, but his teddy bear collection was his pride and joy. He found comfort and happiness in every bear he added to his collection. He and Marlene were honorary sports fans with a plaque on the wall at Washington High School, attending basketball and baseball games at the high school and middle school.
Bob played a big part in the life of his great-nephew, Easton Hunter, from his childhood years throughout his high school years. He supported and attended every baseball and basketball game he played. Easton was the highlight in Bob’s life, as his own grandchildren lived in another state and he missed them so much.
Bob never complained of pain. His response “it will be alright”. Bob was fortunate to live a life free of heart disease or any other disease.
He loved to play cards and his grandchildren loved to come visit and play cards with him. He and Marlene were proud to say that they traveled and did everything they wanted to in life. He was proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to visit with friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be from 11 am until his time of service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.