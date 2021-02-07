Larry G Barrett, Sr.

Larry Gene Barrett, Sr., 82, of Washington, formerly of Metamora, passed away at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. He was born on November 8, 1938, in rural Saunemin to Luther M. and Lucy S. (Dehm) Barrett. He married Donna K. Rentsch on June 23, 1961 in Norway, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Donna of Washington; son, Larry G. (Pam) Barrett, Jr. of Peoria Heights; daughter, Deborah (Jerry) Weiss of Princeton; granddaughter, Brandy (Luis Garcia) Weiss; grandson, Derrick (Nichole) Weiss; step-grandchildren, Chantel (Josh) Burch and Joshua Haller; great-grandchildren, Noah Weiss and Kaelyn Weiss; step-great-grandchild, Bella Burch; and sister, Loyce Stonecipher of Odell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Larry was a U.S. Navy Veteran. After serving his country, he owned and operated Barrett’s Standard Station in Germantown Hills. He then owned and operated Larry Barrett Builders. He was a member of Washington Christian Church in Washington. He enjoyed tractor pulls on his WD45 Allis Chalmers tractor and spending time with his family, including his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Browning officiating. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to his service on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with military rites accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, Illinois Cancer Center, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615, or Washington Christian Church, 1012 North Main Street, Washington, IL 61571. Online condolences can be left at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.