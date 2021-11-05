Helen V. Vogel, 85, of Morton, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 1, 1936, in Peoria, the daughter of Robert and Hazel Warren Carpenter. She married Robert Vogel on July 23, 1955, in Peoria and he passed away on September 10, 2021.
One infant daughter, Ellen Marie Vogel, and one infant granddaughter, Jocelyn Neufeld both preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Jones of Danville, Kim Vogel and Kristy Hall, both of Morton, and one son, Robert (Christina) Vogel of Peoria. Also surviving are five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, along with one sister, Kathryn Memmen of California.
She worked part-time at Hiram-Walkers Inc. as an inspector on the bottling lines from 1967 until 1973. She was employed by Illinois Mutual for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton and a member of the American Women’s Business Association. She was also a former volunteer for the American Red Cross. In her retirement years she enjoyed traveling with her husband spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed many things in her life including home decorating
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton. Msgr. Gerald Ward will officiate. Visitation will be one-hour prior to her service, also at the church. Cremation will follow her Mass and inurnment of her remains will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent DePaul Society.