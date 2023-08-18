James E. Gibson

James “Jim” E. Gibson, 63, of Washington, IL, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center after a courageous battle with various health challenges. Jim was born on March 31, 1960, in Lansing, MI, to Gerald and Peggy Gibson, they survive.
Jim married his beloved wife, Cynthia Hunt, on April 25, 1981. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years; two sons, Ryan (Sonya) Gibson, and Kyle (Monica) Gibson; three grandsons, Nolan, Aiden, and Ashton; three sisters, Linda (Gary) Allsbury, April (David) Sternberg, Michelle (Steve) Hoffman; his extended family, and many close friends.
Jim graduated from Washington High School in 1978. He then went on to work for International Paper, Montefusco, and then in 2003 began and ran his family heating and air conditioning business, Gibson Heating and Air Conditioning. Jim had an incredible work ethic, which is one of the many attributes he passed on to his sons. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Jim was passionate about life and was incredibly strong and brave in his recent months as he battled through many challenges in his health. He deeply loved his wife, was very proud of his sons, and adored his grandsons. He enjoyed traveling and taking road trips with his wife, listening to music, and spending time watching his grandsons play sports or sing. Jim was a loving husband, an amazing dad, a caring “pappa”, a wonderful brother, uncle, and son, and a supportive friend.
His love for his family and friends, and warm spirit and humor will be missed by so many that knew and loved him.
The Gibson family would like to thank Dr. Lawless of Carle, Dr. Patel of OSF, Dr. Sader of Renal Care Associates, Fresenius Dialysis Center East Peoria, and OSF Cardiovascular Institute (Dr. Mungee, Dr. Gomez, Dr. Barzallo, Dr. Pant and their nursing team) for all of the care they provided to Jim over the years.
Cremation rights have been accorded with Mason White Funeral Home in Washington. A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 1081 Upper Spring Bay Rd. in East Peoria, IL, with Pastor Chuck Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the National Kidney Foundation to honor Jim's legacy. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.