Helen V. Heubach, 94, of Morton, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021, at Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport, Iowa. She was born May 3, 1927, in Peoria, the daughter of Phil and Lucile (Dickison) Gibson. On July 5, 1953, she married Harold W. Heubach at Union Congregational Church in Peoria and they set up housekeeping in Morton. Harold passed away on August 12, 1994.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lois Evans; her sister-in-law, Florence Heubach; and her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Heubach.
Surviving are two sons, James (Sheila) Heubach of Bettendorf, Iowa and John Heubach of Streamwood; four grandchildren, Justin Heubach, Jodi Baker, Ashley Richardson and Noah Richardson; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Helen was devoted to her family.
Helen attended Glen Oak Grade School in Peoria and graduated from Woodruff High School. She went to work for the Peoria County Recorder of Deeds and later was a longtime employee of The Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters in Peoria. She retired at age 80.
During her 41 years of marriage, Helen was an active member of the Morton United Methodist Church, and later, Morton Bible Church and CrossPoint Church in East Peoria. Before her marriage, she was a Sunday school teacher and choir member at Union Congregational Church. She also performed in Junior Amateur Musical Club programs in Peoria.
Harold and Helen enjoyed Big Band music. They danced to bands such as Tommy Dorsey, Dick Juergens and Harry James when they played in the Peoria area. Their favorite band was Dick Juergens, and they were thrilled to find his group playing in Colorado while they were honeymooning there.
Helen had a heart for Christian missions. She served on the Missions Committee at CrossPoint Church and had traveled to Kenya and Curacao on short-term mission trips.
Among her other interests were gardening, traveling and helping people in need. She was involved in women's organizations of her church, as well as senior groups. She loved children and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and helping with Vacation Bible School.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held for one hour starting at noon, prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank-East Africa Division, Morton, Illinois. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.