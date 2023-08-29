Shirley K. Carius

Shirley Katherine Carius, 98, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 9:37 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. Shirley was born in Peoria to Clayton and Carolyne (Philippi) Hesselein on June 22, 1925, and married Jack W. Carius, Jr. on October 9, 1943, at the home of Shirley's parents. They were married by Rev. Carl Kammeyer of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
Jack passed away on March 8, 2001. Shirley was also preceded in death by her daughters, Beverly Jean and Sheila Kay; granddaughter, Amy Marie Carius; and great-granddaughter, Eowyn Barney.
Shirley is survived by daughters, Sharon (Les) Hauser of St. Charles, MO, Debra (Tony) Slagle of South Bend, IN, and Elizabeth (Dan) Klaus of Washington, IL; son, Dave (Kris) Carius, also of Washington; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Bill) Blumenshine of The Woodlands, TX; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She lived on Dutch Lane all of her adult life until moving to the Eureka Apostolic Home after a fall in February 2017. Shirley was a homemaker and loved to work outside, especially in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was an active member at Grace Bible Church for 59 years and enjoyed Ladies' Bible Study. She was a member of Gideons International and a longtime and active member of Woodford County Home Extension, where she received her 50-year pin in recognition of her service. She sewed for herself, her children, and her grandchildren for many years; she also enjoyed needlework and became an avid reader in her later years.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with visitation at 9 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Washington, IL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, IL. Memorials may be given to AC Lifepoints in Morton. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
The family wants to thank the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home staff for their loving care of Mom over the past 6 1/2 years.