Audrey A. Evans

Audrey Ann (Seaton) Evans, 99, of York, PA, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in York, PA.
Audrey was born August 13, 1924, in Peoria, IL, was the wife of the late James H. Evans, to whom she was married on October 10, 1943. She was the daughter of Fred and Ruth Patzman Seaton and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Charles Clay Seaton.
Audrey graduated in 1942 from Washington Community High School. She worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company and the Peoria Association of Commerce. They moved to York, PA, in 1952, and she later worked in Publications at York College of Pennsylvania.
She leaves five children: Suzanne Eckenroth, Crystal Elseify, Janice Pfeiffer, Kimberly Osgood, and James G. Evans. Audrey has nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge at White Rose Bridge Club and golfing. They retired to Avalon, NJ, and Sun City Center, FL, returning to York, PA, in 1998.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Audrey will be buried next to her husband and parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, North York, PA 17406. To share a memory or condolence with her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.