Madison "Micah" Ringland, 17, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington.
Micah was born February 26, 2004, in Peoria, the child of Brent and Paula Habel Ringland. Surviving are her parents; paternal grandparents, Dave and Deb Ringland of Germantown Hills; paternal great-grandparents, Ed and Nina Herdes of Geneva, IL; Uncle Scott Habel of Chicago; Aunt Adina (Steve) Gillispie of Holmen, WI; Aunt Tiffany Gebhadt and family. Further surviving are two cousins, Jimmy and Nick Gillespie, both of Holmen, WI; godfathers, Darrell Muehler and Jeff June, both of Inverness, IL. Micah’s maternal grandparents, Paul and Ruby Habel, preceded Micah in death.
Micah was in high school, ready to graduate. She enjoyed many activities, including baking, art, plants, and especially marching band and robotics. Micah loved animals, including her pets at home, Sayde, Ryelee, Tang and her ducks, Draco, Pica and Hermione.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home from 5- 7 p.m. A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington. Pastor Sarah Wanck will officiate.
Memorials in Micah’s name may be made to Ruby’s Rescue, 4035 County Rd 600 N. McLean, IL 61754; and TAPS, 100 Taps Ln, Pekin, IL 61554. Mason-White Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.