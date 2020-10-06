Julius E Dunham

Julius Estel Dunham, 89, of Washington, passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home. He was born November 6, 1930, in Macomb to Carl and Helen Marie (Brown) Dunham. He married Kathryn (Kay) Beaty on June 10, 1951, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2019.
Surviving are daughters Karla Lowder of Clifton, TX, Cheryl (Bruce) Hecke of Tracyton, WA and Nancy (Bob) Lake of Washington; daughter-in-law, Christie Dunham of Eureka; grandchildren, Kelly Morris (Tom) Clark, Kyle Lake, Kayla Britton, Kim Lake, Eric Morris and Konnor (Shari) Dunham; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Evan, Emery and Cohen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years; his son, David Scott Dunham of Eureka; son-in-law, Steve Lowder; and four sisters and two brothers.
He attended Manual Training High School and Illinois Central College. Julius worked for Caterpillar, starting when he was 16 and retired after 36 years of service, last working as a toolmaker in building HH. He designed many tools for Caterpillar. After retiring, Julius enjoyed many years working for Uftrings in Washington, where he loved meeting new people and using his social butterfly skills to the maximum. Julius and Kay owned and operated J + K Stained glass, traveling across the country with his works of art. Julius was a member of Peoria Air National Guard 169th FTR-INTCP Squad, being honorably discharged in 1956.
Julius was a member of Redeemer Missionary Church, investing his talents in building clinics in Haiti and serving on many boards. He last attended New Life Christian Church in Washington. He had a strong faith in Jesus and was eager to always serve others.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Julius was active in hosting a Foreign Airman Program from Chanute Airforce Base for over 15 years. This program encouraged young foreign airmen, who were studying at Chanute A.F.B., to be assimilated with families in local communities in order to get to know the people, thus forging understanding, peace and making lifetime friends. Julius had many sons from many countries all over the world.
After retiring, he and Kay traveled the country in their motorhome with Escapees and Holiday Rambler Motor Clubs, making many friends and memories along the way. They traveled to many European countries, but Morocco was one of their favorites. Their winter home was at The Plantation, near Gulf Shores.
Julius was a gifted artist, working in watercolor and stained glass. While he was a man of humble beginnings, his family was his utmost pride and joy. He loved his family with undying passion.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow, with inurnment at a later date at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mennonite Disaster Service at 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or mds.mennonite.net. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.