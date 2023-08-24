Logan H. Smith

Logan Hunter Smith of Washington passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2023, at the tender age of 15. He was born on January 10, 2008, in Peoria, IL. Logan was the cherished son of Jason and Katherine Christian Smith.
Surviving are his parents of Washington; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Liane Smith; and maternal grandparents, John and Julie Christian, all of Washington. Further surviving are three aunts, Shelli (David) Swanson of Fairbanks, AK, Shawn (John) Bogdanske of Lodi, WI, and Tara (Jerry) Danks of Washington. His infant brother, Christian James, preceded him in death.
Logan was a student at Washington High School, where he was known for his passion and dedication to the school's band. With his talent and love for music, he brought joy to those around him through his melodies and harmonies. His involvement in the band fostered a deep sense of camaraderie among his peers, as they shared countless moments of practice, triumphs, and even the occasional mishap.
Beyond his musical pursuits, Logan found solace and happiness in the great outdoors. He had a genuine love for nature and cherished the tranquility it offered. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or tending to the family farm, Logan found peace and contentment amidst the sights and sounds of the natural world. With each adventure, he embraced the thrill of the chase and the serenity that came with being one with nature.
Though Logan's journey on this earth was shorter than we would have hoped, his impact on those who knew him will forever be imprinted on their hearts. He will be remembered for his gentle yet vibrant spirit, his unwavering kindness towards others, and his genuine love for life. As we mourn his untimely death, let us also remember the joy he brought to our lives and the indelible mark he left upon our souls.
In celebration of Logan's life, a private memorial service will be held in the coming days at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Family, friends, and the community will gather to bid farewell and honor the memory of this remarkable young man with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Logan, though your earthly journey has ended, your spirit will forever live on, a reminder that even in the briefest of lives, greatness can be found. You will be missed, cherished, and never forgotten.