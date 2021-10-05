Larry M Harr, Sr.

Larry M. "Mike" Harr, Sr., 72, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 8, 1949, in Peoria to John, Jr. and Donna Lou (Antle) Harr. He married Kathy Stolin in East Peoria on March 22, 1969.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Harr, of Morton; son, Larry M. "Mike" Jr. (Dawn) Harr of Springfield; grandson, Sebastian and granddaughter, Skylar Harr; two great-grandsons, Elliott and Finley Harr; and siblings, Michelle (David) Hodson of Jacksonville, FL, Rebecca Sue (Larry) Lamphere of Webster, WI, John (Patricia) Harr of Low Point and Crystal Claude of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dustin Harr; one grandson, William; both parents; and one sister, Vikki Lynn Ridgely.
Mike was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1997 in management.
Mike was a member of Midwest Blue Grass Association and Tristate Blue Grass Association.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Jerald Rupp officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in East Peoria, where military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps and Tazewell County Military Rites Team. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or OSF Hospice.