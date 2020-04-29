James “Jim” P. Welsh, 90, of Morton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 3, 1929, in Goodland, IN, to Robert and Mary (Buwa) Welsh. He married Carolyn Lee Volk on November 19, 1955, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Welsh of Morton; four children, Robert Welsh of Tuscon, AZ, Michael (Joy) Welsh of Morton, Susan (Dennis) Drent of Yorba Linda, CA, and David (Kathy) Welsh of Valley Center, CA; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Welsh; one granddaughter, Carolyn Lee Drent; one brother and two sisters.
Jim was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.
He graduated from Purdue University in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Jim worked for Caterpillar Inc. 30 years, retiring in 1985 as a design engineer. After retirement he started and operated Handee Home Improvements in Morton for several years. He also owned a company called Cap’n Jim Boat Tours on Table Rock Lake in Branson, MO, for six years.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton. Jim coached both the seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball teams for the Blessed Sacrament Tars.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Daniel E. Welsh Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Rush Medical School in Chicago.
