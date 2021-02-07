Nancy M Bailey

Nancy May Bailey, follower of Jesus Christ, was ushered into Heaven on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the age of 74. She resided in Mesa, AZ, formerly in Morton. She was born on May 9, 1946, in Peoria to Harold and Cora (Rogers) Kreps. Nancy married Floyd Bailey, Jr., on January 24, 1965, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2020.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lorna Fields and Carol Wisely; and one sister-in-law, Jeannie Johnson.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Tina (Lance) Leitner of Tremont and Dawn Bailey of Mesa, AZ; two sisters, Jo (Bernie) Newingham and Ramona Kalb of Peoria; one brother-in-law, Marvin Johnson of Mesa, AA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Nancy worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 27 years, retiring in 2005 as a production coordinator.
Nancy and her husband, Floyd "Sonny", enjoyed spending time with their SSV friends, long leisurely drives discovering interesting places and seeing the beauty of Arizona. They took several road trips visiting states on the east and west coast, and made a special trip to Hawaii.
Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and spending time with her church families from Eastside Bible Church in Morton and Desert Gateway Baptist Church in Gilbert, AZ. In her last days, she communicated to loved ones that Jesus was the only way they will get to Heaven and desired for them to get into their Bible, attend church and receive Jesus' gift of salvation.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Visitation was from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eastside Bible Church, 1310 West Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.