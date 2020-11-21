Diana M. Kilgus, 72, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on September 1, 1948, in Peoria to Earl and Lena (Johnston) Lottman. She married Elmer Kilgus in Morton on March 30, 1968. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2011.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tom Lottman.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Kelly) Kilgus and Joel (Rachel) Kilgus, both of Pekin; one daughter, Jennifer (David) Gonzalez of Morton; 10 grandchildren, Abby, Kaci, Kelsi, Dakota, Taylor, Luke, Reid, Logan, Katelyn, Alec, Lauryn and Jaxson; one brother, John Lottman of Chillicothe; and one sister, Jolynn Lottman of Morton.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin. To view Diana's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.