Joseph A. Kelley

Joseph Andrew Kelley, known affectionately as Joe, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria, IL. Born on Christmas Day in 1950, Joe was a lifelong resident of Washington, a city he loved and called home.
Joe was a loving husband to Maribeth S. Buck, whom he married on June 4, 1977, in Lacon, IL. He was a devoted father to his daughter Danielle J. (Brian) Dean of Peoria, and a doting grandfather to his grandson Keaton Dean. Joe is also survived by his three brothers, Thomas (Mary) Kelley of Washington, IL, Stephen (Nona) Kelley of Glen Carbon, IL, and Paul Kelley of Greenville, KY; two sisters, Barb Vericker and Paula (the late Gerald) Smith of Washington; his sister-in-law, Mette Kelley of Iowa; friend, Bill Vericker of Washington IL; mother-in-law, Mary T. Buck; brother-in-law, Michael (Lori) Buck; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Kelley.
Joe was a man of many talents, always willing to lend a helping hand. His artistic abilities were evident in his metal designs, which were as beautiful as they were functional. He found peace and joy in the great outdoors, often walking in the timber and bird watching.
Joe was a true fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, he also had a soft spot for older country and rock music, often humming along to his favorite tunes. His loving, handy, and generous nature will be remembered by all who knew him.
Joe's life was a testament to the power of love, generosity, and the simple joy of being outdoors. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials in his name may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.