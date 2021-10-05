James M McMahon

James M. "Jim" McMahon, 74, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on September 11, 1947, in Peoria to Joseph and Pauline (Martin) McMahon. He married Jackie Eisenhauer in Washington on August 21, 1982. She preceded him in death on November 2, 1999. He married Joanne Adams in Pekin on December 9, 2011.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne McMahon, of Morton; children, Brandon McMahon of Oak Lawn, Wendi (Sonny) Langstaff of Washington, Patrick (Amie) McMahon of Buffalo, NY and Justin McMahon of East Peoria; two stepdaughters, Amy Jo Goodwin of Morton and Angela (Terry) Mancuso of St. Charles; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Jack McMahon of New York, Judy Baranovic of St. Louis, MO and Jerome (Tobi) McMahon of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jamie McMahon; and both parents.
Jim worked 42 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 2009. He was a car enthusiast who loved going to car shows and cruise-ins.
Jim loved and cared deeply for his family. He was a generous and giving person and he continued that in death with the gift of organ and tissue donation through Gift of Hope.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Connect Church, 1750 W. Washington Rd., Washington IL 61571. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his grandchildren, memorials may be made to Easter Seals or OSF Children's Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.