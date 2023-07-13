Frederic S. “Rick” Gilman, Jr., 74, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
Rick was born on November 29, 1948, in Pontiac, MI, to Frederic and Margery (Pheatt) Gilman, Sr. He married Diane Baxter in Michigan and later married Fay Vincent on October 8, 2005, in Peoria, IL.
Rick is survived by his wife, Fay of Peoria; children, Steven (Oana) Gilman of Travers City, MI, Tim (Courtney) Vincent of Peoria, Beth (Paul) Mosher of Naperville, IL, Angela Yoches of Morton, and Rob (Patty) Gilman of Wildwood, MO; grandchildren, Brandyn and Taylor Yoches, Nolan Vincent, Lauren and Julia Mosher, Ally, Jack and Stephanie Gilman; and his brother, Jeffrey (Karen) Gilman of Battle Creek, MI.
Rick was an Army Reserve veteran.
He was a sales manager at Vonachan Supply in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 2013.
Rick volunteered for the Peoria Honor Flight, Peoria Veterans Administration, Peoria Red Cross and was a mentor for the Illinois State University Fiji fraternity.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon, Friday, July 14, 2023, at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria, with Pastor Ryan Anderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners’ Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
