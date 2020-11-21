Evelyn Wilkerson

Evelyn "Puchie" Wilkerson, 85, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on April 9, 1935, in Birmingham, AL to Leroy and Geneva (Murphree) Herchenhahn. She married Wallace Daniel in Iuka, MS on December 18, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1983. She then married Charles Wilkerson in Morton on July 7, 1984. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2018.
Surviving are four sons, Phil (Deb) Daniel, Billy (Sheri) Daniel and Greg (Lori) Daniel, all of Morton, and Tracy (Jani) Daniel of Germantown Hills; daughter, Misha (Doug) Meeks of Washington; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; step-children, Alanna (Rod) Dunehew, Brian (Vanessa) Wilkerson, Paige (Delmar) Ballinger and Shari Wilkerson; four step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was a stay at home mom and later worked at Jack & Jill Learning Center in Morton, and also at Tender Care Inn in Germantown Hills. She had also worked at Country Market grocery store in Morton.
She had been a member of Morton Assembly of God, where she was the pianist and organist for many years. She later attended Glad Tidings Church in East Peoria.
A private family funeral service will take place at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Fred Doughty officiating. The service can be viewed at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or Midwest Food Bank.