Ralph L. Heimbaugh, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 28, 1942, in Locust Run, PN to Marshall and Nellie (Sheerer) Heimbaugh. On May 24, 1969, he married Donna Walters, daughter of John and Clara Walters, also of Locust Run.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Donna Heimbaugh; son, Jason Ralph Heimbaugh and his fiancée, Andréa; daughter, Tara Hodgson and her husband, Eric; daughter, Tiffany Brooks and her husband, Aaron; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold "Skip" Heimbaugh and Donald Heimbaugh; and two sisters, Floe Hackenberger and Jean Dunkle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Clarence Heimbaugh, Jay Heimbaugh and Leroy Heimbaugh.
A graduate of Juniata College, he worked for Caterpillar for 38 years, including two years working and living with his family overseas in Belgium.
He was an active member of Grace Church in Morton, where a private funeral service will be for immediate family. Burial will be in the Locust Run Cemetery in Locust Run, PN. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton.