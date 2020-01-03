Rita J. Hoog

Rita Jean (Kirby) Hoog, 92, passed peacefully at 2 a.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Rita was born October 28, 1927, in El Paso, IL, to Frank and Lucy (Lasher) Kirby. She was the youngest of six children. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frank J. Hoog, Sr. and their daughter, Rita (Frank) Parod. She is survived by her four other children, Frank (Diane) Hoog, Jr., Diane (Stan) Bersin, Stacey (Doug) Young, Kirk (Sandy) Hoog; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was owner and operator of Rita’s Beauty Salon in Washington, Illinois for 43 years. Her three daughters followed in their Mom’s footsteps, joining her until her retirement in 1990. Rita was always very active, from cheerleading in high school, to crafts, softball, slow-pitch, “Hoog’s Rules” volleyball, bowling (where she also sponsored a team for over 25 years), singing with the Sweet Adelines Heart of Illinois Chorus, earned a brown belt in Tae Kwon Do, and of course, dancing! Rita and Frank loved to dance and often won dance contests.
Rita always had that fiery spark in her eyes and was ready for the fun times entertaining her family and friends. She will never be forgotten; because like their Dad, their kids will never run out of funny stories and fond memories.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, also at Mason-White Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials would be appreciated for the Arthritis Foundation, American Diabetes Association or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS) in Pekin. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.