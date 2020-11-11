David A. Brave, 62, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on August 5, 1958 to Vernon and Irma (Bartels) Brave, in Alton. He married Sandra Flatt in Peoria on May 24, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy Brave; two sons, Alexander Brave and Nicholas Flatt; one grandson, Quentin Flatt; one sister, Bonnie Muren; and two brothers, Philip and Thomas Brave.
David worked as an engineer at Dove Equipment Co. Inc. in East Peoria for 33 years.
He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 1276 in Deer Creek and also a member of Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club in Morton. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276, 31473 American Legion Dr., Deer Creek IL 61733. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.