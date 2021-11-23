Angela M. Menz, 50, of Key West, FL, formerly of Washington, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She was born Angela Stroud on December 5, 1970, in Peoria. She married Michael Menz on August 4, 2001, in Key West, FL.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Allison Schantz of Dwight; mother, Suzanna Olds of East Peoria; father, Thomas (Connie) Stroud of East Peoria; father, Everett (Tanya) Olds; brother, Chad Stroud of Washington; brother, Everett (Wendy) Olds of Washington; brother, Tommy (Amanda) ;Stroud of Groveland; sister, Cassandra Stroud of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister, Jocynda Corey of Pekin; sister, Samantha (David) Crider of Fairmont, GA; grandmother, Hilda Vincent; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Angie was a 1989 graduate of Washington Community High School and spent most of her professional career working for Baurer Furniture and Bella Grove Home. She enjoyed decorating her home, cooking dinners, gardening, entertaining friends and family, traveling to different beaches, and exploring Key West with her husband.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held at Mason White Funeral Home in Washington on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., with a celebration of life afterward at Kep's Sports Bar and Grill in Washington. While flowers will be accepted, Mike and Allie ask for donations to the American Cancer Society, c/o of Angie Menz, online at https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=2722.
