Richard D Hanson

Richard David Hanson, 86, of Germantown Hills, passed away at home on Saturday night, February 13, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1934, in Bertha, Minnesota, the son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Jean (nee Bottemiller) Hanson. He married Barbara Haycook in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Middletown, New York on August 19, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Mark Hanson and Margit (Todd) Alderson of Germantown Hills, and Kirsten Hanson of West Peoria; five grandchildren, Kelsey Alderson, Justin Alderson, Jordyn Hanson, Drew Hanson and Kayla Alderson, all of Germantown Hills; his sister, Beverly (Ned) Bohach of Sheffield, Iowa; his brother, Thomas (Karen) Hanson of Riverview, Florida; eight nieces and nephews, 20 grand-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-grand-nieces and nephews.
Dick earned a B.A. in music from St. Olaf College, an M.A. from the University of Northern Colorado, and an Ed.D. in music education from the University of Illinois. He taught in public schools in Minnesota and North Dakota, at Bucknell University and Oberlin Conservatory, retiring from MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Illinois.
Dick never met a stranger. He always had a smile and a friendly greeting for everyone he met. He will forever be remembered for his ability to bring joy to others. He was very active in the lives of his family. If one of his kids or grandkids had an event, you can bet he would be on the sidelines or in the audience cheering them on.
Besides family, music was his passion. He sang with Opera Illinois in Peoria and with opera companies in Springfield, Illinois and Binghamton, New York. He also sang with the Peoria Area Civic Chorale, the Illinois Valley Symphony, the Jacksonville Symphony, First Federated Church choir, Temple B’rith Sholom in Springfield, and the Harmonie Concordia singing group of the German American Central Society. He played the Alphorn with the German American Central Society and played French horn in the Prairie Wind Ensemble and the Illinois Valley Symphony.
In addition, he was a proud member of the Metamora-Germantown Hills Rotary Club and an avid golfer.
A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for mid to late summer, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Metamora-Germantown Hills Rotary Club, 800 West Mount Vernon Street, Metamora, IL 61548 or to First Federated Church of Peoria Chancel Choir, 3601 North Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences can be left at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.