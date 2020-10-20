Jerry L Beebe

Jerry Lee Beebe, 78, of Washington, passed away at 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on March 5, 1942, in Burlington, IA, to Samuel and Alice Marie (Fornell) Beebe. Jerry married Diana Lynn Henry on January 26, 1964, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn of Washington; daughter, Angelia Dempsey of Washington; grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda Bourscheidt) Dempsey, Morgan Dempsey and Madison Beebe; family members, Jennifer (Stu) Dalzell; and poodle Kinley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Beebe; sister, Vida Rubenick; and brother, Dennis Beebe.
He was a retired journeyman lineman for CILCO. In his younger years, Jerry and Ron built a tractor named the Blue Goose, which was active in area tractor pulls. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Panthers and NASCAR. He enjoyed farming, collecting die-cast farm toys, playing euchre and poker with his buddies, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He did not know a stranger, and people spoke about the blue eyes he had. Jerry was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Taylor Masonic Lodge #98 in Washington. He was deep in his faith and a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Woolever and Pastor Bob DeBolt officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1420 North Main Street, Washington, IL 61571, or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.