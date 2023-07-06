Kenneth E. Miller, 91, of Washington, IL, a man of profound wisdom, kindness, and generosity, passed away peacefully at his residence in Washington, IL, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Born on November 10, 1931, in Burlington, IA, he lived a life filled with love, innovation and service.
He married Pat Craven on July 19, 1955, in Middletown, IA. Surviving is his wife of Washington; three children Roger (Tom Moore) Miller of St. Augustine Beach, FL, Janet (Scott) Huser of Metamora, IL, and Michael (Mindi) Miller of Mooresville, NC; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Miller of Burlington, IA, and Keith (Marilyn) Miller of Danville, IA; and one sister, Elaine (Bob) Ledman of Chandler, AZ. Two brothers, Robert and Ralph, preceded him in death.
Ken was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was the cornerstone of his life, and his devotion to them was evident in every aspect of his being. He was also a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, honorably discharged after serving his country with distinction.
Professionally, Ken was an innovative and hardworking individual. He spent 36 years working for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), retiring in 1996. His dedication and ingenuity led to his invention of a specialized grain probe, a testament to his commitment to his work and his knack for creative problem-solving.
Ken deeply loved old-style country music, a genre that resonated with his soul and brought him immense joy. He also had a passion for auto racing, particularly NASCAR, a sport that excited him and kept him on the edge of his seat.
An outdoorsman at heart, he found great pleasure in yard work and gardening. His beautiful yard was a testament to his green thumb and love for nature. He enjoyed the tranquility of the ocean and beach, finding peace in the rhythmic lull of the waves and the warmth of the sand beneath his feet.
Ken was also a collector of vintage cars and signs, a hobby that stemmed from his interest in history and his appreciation for the craftsmanship of the past. His collection reflected his meticulous nature and his eye for detail.
He was a man of many virtues, a beacon of wisdom, kindness, and generosity. His life was a testament to his values, his commitment to his family, and his dedication to his work. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire for generations to come.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to the Northern Tazewell Fire Protection District. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.