Ronald M Ferko

Ronald Michael Ferko, 86, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on May 31, 1934, in Streator to Michael and Helen (Oster) Ferko. He married Sally Gregory on November 17, 1956, in Grand Ridge.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Ferko of Morton; two daughters, Amy Davis of Morton and Sarah (Bob) Brown of Washington; one son, Greg (Kelly) Ferko of Lafayette, CO; six grandchildren, Megan Condis of Lubbock, TX, Zachary (Ericka) Davis of Morton, Steffan Brown of Merritt Island, FL, Mitchell (Mandy) Brown of Washington, Alec Ferko of Louisville, CO and Abbey Ferko of Lafayette, CO; one great-grandson, Jackson Brown; one brother, Butch (Kay) Ferko of Streator; and one sister, Jane (Terry) Muscato of Morris.
He was preceded in death by one infant sister.
Ron served in the Navy for four years, where he was able to see the world. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1961 with a degree in Accounting and started his career at Caterpillar where he remained until he retired in 1993.
Ron was a lifelong Cubs fan who was overjoyed to see the Cubs finally win the World Series. He loved his Slovak heritage and recorded his family tree in detail going back to the 1700's. He loved tradition, especially family Christmas that always included a family picture by the fireplace and Kolache rolls. Above all, Ron was a family man. He adored his grandkids and never missed a sports game, a school program or graduation.
Ron was a faithful member of Advent Lutheran Church in Morton and enjoyed the friendships and Bible knowledge he gained from his weekly Christian Businessmen's Connection Bible study.
A private family funeral service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church in Morton, with Pastor Becky Swanson officiating. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church in Morton or St. Jude Runners' Association.