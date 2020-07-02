John R. Scott

John Robert Scott, 85, of Peoria, passed away at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born on February 9, 1935, in Peoria to Walter C. and Katherine (Roberts) Scott. He married Janice Alma Kraft on May 10, 1958. She preceded him in death, along with his parents and brother, James Scott.
Surviving are his children, Robin (Dale) Beaty and James Scott; grandchildren, Melissa Satterfield, Jaclyn Davis and Christina Hutson; and great-grandchildren, Angela Beaty, Anabelle Davis, Kayelynn Phillips, Abigail Davis, Alyse Hill and Gabriel Hutson.
John was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving at the Hutchinson Kansas Air Base. He owned and operated Scott Carpet Service, a fireman for the Rock Island, then owned and operated Smith and Company in Peoria before retiring. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria, and Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mt. Hawley Community Church, with Stan Morris officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to his service, also at the church. Entombment was in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Mason-White Funeral in Washington assisted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Hawley. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.