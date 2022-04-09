Carol Jean Magnuson 85, of Washington, IL passed away at her home on Monday, April 4, 2022.
She was born on February 7, 1937, in Springfield, IL, and grew up in East Peoria, attending East Peoria High. Carol was married to Donald Dean Magnuson of Morton, IL, at Pleasant Hill Church in East Peoria on November 20, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Brad of Carson City, NV, Lavette Magnuson of Decatur, TX, and Craig Magnuson of Chillicothe, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren Chris, Bryce, Cassie, Kaylee, Emelia; great-grandchildren Vera, Dean and Sloane. Further surviving are one brother John Anderson and his wife Linda of Peoria and one sister Margaret Kelly and her husband Jim of Morton.
She was a 1959 graduate of Graham Nursing School in Canton, IL, and was a registered nurse for over 30 years, working at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria. Carol’s last job was in the maternity ward with moms and babies.
Carol was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington. She loved to sing, singing in the church choir and in a Side-by-Side group as well. Following retirement from nursing, Carol and her husband Don made their home in White Sulfur Springs, MT. There, she learned how to quilt, joined a Red Hat Club and was quite active, even conducting a Census one year. Carol really enjoyed her cats over the years, traveling from Montana to Illinois several times with her beloved "Kitty".
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Following her burial, a time to celebrate her life will be at Calvary Community Church in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonuneralhomes.com.