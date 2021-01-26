Bobby (Bob) Lee England, 49, of Low Point, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 23, 1971, to Roger and Cyndy England. He married the love of his life, Amanda Marfell, on December 28, 1991.
Surviving is his wife, Amanda “Mandi”; two sons, Steven (Samantha) Fisher and Logan England; one daughter, Mackenzie England; one granddaughter, Freya Fisher; his mother, Cyndy (Harold) Jefford; his father, Roger (Becky) England; brother, Clint (Kari) England; and sister, Cherie Leppard. One nephew, Cameron Howard, preceded him in death.
Bob joined the Army in 1991 and served in the Army 52nd Engineer Corps. Bob was proud to tell the story of climbing Pikes Peak and receiving Soldier of the month, Soldier of the quarter 1992, and Army Commendation Medal and accomplished the Rank of E-4 in under three years.
He graduated from Illinois Central College and Illinois State University with a Bachelors in computer science. Bob worked at Caterpillar as a Black Belt and was instrumental with securing several patents in SIS WEB and cost reduction in parts. He loved his family and was a car and gun enthusiast.
Bob's Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington with Military Rites rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org or the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.