Paul L Freeman

Paul Lewis Freeman, 89, of Washington, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria. He was born August 18, 1931, in Taylor, PA, to Paul Henry and Anna Mae (Williams) Freeman. He married Elizabeth May Kaetzel on December 27, 1949, in Stroudsburg, PA.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth of Washington; son, Paul (Deborah) Freeman; daughters, Diane Freeman and Beth Freeman; one daughter-in-law, Donna Freeman; and one sister-in-law, Leona Freeman. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Traci (Michael) Baldwin, Megan Freeman, Jason (Kelly) Freeman and Rachel (Mark) Reno; and nine great-grandchildren, Macy Baldwin, Braden Baldwin, Caleb Freeman, Stephen Reno, Katherine Reno, Patricia Reno, Reuben Reno, Lydia Freeman and Benjamin Reno.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary; and his brother, Gerald.
Paul accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior early in 1956. He studied the Bible extensively and soon began pastoring at several churches in the Pocono Mountain area of Pennsylvania. In 1976, Paul and his son Gary started Race Street Baptist Church, located now in Catasauqua, PA. He wrote many pamphlets, tracts and Bible study books. For his study and stand for the KJV he received an honorary doctorate degree from Pensacola Christian College in 2007.
We know he was thrilled to see his Savior, as well as many family members and friends who have gone on before him.
Paul also worked at MetLife Insurance Company as a sales agent. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Minier.
A private family funeral service was held on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastors John Horner, Joey Watt, Keith Thibo and Brian Currier officiated. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Baptist Christian School, 1501 Howard Court, Pekin, IL 61554 or Illinois Central Christian School, 22648 Grosenbach Road, Washington, IL 61571. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.