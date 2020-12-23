William J Knapp

William J. "Bill" Knapp, 96, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
Bill was born August 8, 1924, to William Sr. and Mollie (Roth) Knapp. He married Eileen Rose Stetzler on October 9, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, George, Elmer, Albert and Chris Knapp; and three sisters, Clementine Joos, Luella Joos and Alice Knapp.
Surviving are his three daughters, Carol (Bob) Beyer of Pekin, Diane (Mike) Wurmnest of Deer Creek and Vicki Bennett of Morton; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Shawver, Austin (Jessica) Beyer, Chad (Emily) Wurmnest, Kyle (Jaime) Wurmnest, Jenna (Jake) Nicholson, Tyler (Victoria) Bennett and Parker Bennett; 11 great grandchildren, Ciara Beyer, Colin Beyer, Carter Baldes, Cynthia Beyer, Roman Berry, Jack and Lucy Wurmnest, Garrett and Gavin Wurmnest, and Kimber and Kaylee Nicholson; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Bill was the owner and operator of Wm. J. Knapp Inc. Mason Contractor. He worked in the Tazewell County Assessor's Office, and he also drove vehicles for Morton Auto Auction and Sam Leman Auto Group. Bill volunteered countless hours for Morton Midwest Food Bank.
He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and pinochle. Bill looked forward to visitors on the driveway while enjoying a cocktail or two. He loved to hunt and fish with his nephews and grandchildren in Canada, Wyoming, and any local pond or lake. Bill enjoyed organizing numerous fish-fry’s.
Bill and Eileen made great memories traveling the countryside in their camper with their family and many bus trips and cruises with their friends.
Bill was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton. He was a founding member of Morton Optimist Club since 1956, and was also a member of Kennel Lake Sportsman Club in Morton.
A private funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
Bill's funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile, http://www.facebook.com/knappjohnsonfuneralhome at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Burial will be at Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church or Morton Midwest Food Bank. To view Bill's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.