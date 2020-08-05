Barbara Stringer, 86, of Washburn, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home of natural causes surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 3, 1933, in Roanoke, the daughter of Dennis and Clara (Miller) Kempf. She grew up on a farm and married a handsome farmer. She married Ivis Stringer on March 16, 1952, at the Kempf family farm outside Roanoke. This year they celebrated 68 years of marriage. For over 60 years, they celebrated their anniversary by returning to their honeymoon destination at Starved Rock. He survives, along with their three daughters, Pam (Landy) Tangbakken of Roanoke, Diane (Louie) Davenport of Secor and Carolyn (Roger) Kenagy of Eureka; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dale Kempf of Manton, California.
Her parents and her sister, Dolly Werner of West Bend, Wisconsin, preceded her in death.
Barbara worked for 20 years at Eureka Hospital. She was a member of Roanoke Mennonite Church, Eureka Garden Club and the Roanoke Home Extension. Barbara had donated eight gallons of blood to the Red Cross throughout her life. She enjoyed her many years of volunteer work at the Eureka Food Pantry, Et Cetera Shop and the Mennonite Relief Sale, along with baking, crafting and creating beautiful pressed flower greeting cards.
Barbara loved her family, the farm and her faith. She set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity and cheering on the Cubs.
The family will be holding a drive-through visitation at the Roanoke Mennonite Church on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later time in the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka, IL, 61530. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.